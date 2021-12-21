DeHive 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $154,579.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $494,917.40 and $154,579.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.51 or 0.08172855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.15 or 0.99891714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.