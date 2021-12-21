Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $8.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.24 billion and the highest is $9.13 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $30.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $41.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.49 billion to $43.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

DAL stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. 814,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,966,184. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

