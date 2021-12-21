Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €747.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($839.33) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RAA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($910.11) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($584.27) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($943.82) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($713.48) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €637.22 ($715.98).

RAA stock opened at €869.00 ($976.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €836.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €843.70. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

