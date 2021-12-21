Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 161,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
