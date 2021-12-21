Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 161,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.