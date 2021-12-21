DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,123,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 114,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.60.

