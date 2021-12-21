DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 4,061 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,568 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $83.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

