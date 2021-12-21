DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.