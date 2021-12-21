DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading 9.4% Higher

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.87. 39,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,586,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

