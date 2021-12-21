disBalancer (DDOS) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. disBalancer has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $341,611.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,744,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,301,583 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

