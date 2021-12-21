Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of DFS opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

