Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

