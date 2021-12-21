Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.87 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

