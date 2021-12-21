Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 40.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.