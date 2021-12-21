DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.23

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $8.79. DocGo shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 290 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

