DODO (DODO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.47 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $94.66 million and approximately $35.47 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006765 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.