DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Financial Review

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.01 $53.62 million N/A N/A NantHealth $73.17 million 1.49 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -1.74

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.00%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats NantHealth on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

