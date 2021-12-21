Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRXGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Drax Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.