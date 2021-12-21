Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,003 shares of company stock worth $1,937,591. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.54 and a beta of -1.12.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.