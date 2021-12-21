Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,003 shares of company stock worth $1,937,591. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.54 and a beta of -1.12.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
