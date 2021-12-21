DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $357,711.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $17.32 or 0.00035102 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $17.97 million and $357,711.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

