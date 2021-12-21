Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Up 6.7%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $5.87. 3,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 25,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.