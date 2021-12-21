Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Up 6.7%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $5.87. 3,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 25,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
Recommended Story: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.