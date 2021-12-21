Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.65.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.