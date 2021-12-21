Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $331,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,317 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,115,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,750,000 after buying an additional 173,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,270,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 180,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 206,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

