Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $342,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the period.

BATS:CALF opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.