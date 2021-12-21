Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $425,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

