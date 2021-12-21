Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

