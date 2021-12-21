Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.