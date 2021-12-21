Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DT stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,441. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 201.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $39,280,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $10,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

