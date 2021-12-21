DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $13.63. DZS shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 172,570 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 316.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

