Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post sales of $462.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.96 million and the highest is $467.60 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $404.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 230.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXP traded up $6.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 449,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,989. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.34. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $166.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

