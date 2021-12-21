Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,745 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,334,000. eBay comprises approximately 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $660,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 150,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $226,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $6,113,650. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

