Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1,403.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,365 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 209,947 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.