Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $30.25 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 555,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,250,000. Cisco Systems comprises 3.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 124,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $23,212,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 23.9% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $254.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

