Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.