ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.02

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.02 and last traded at C$12.02, with a volume of 26650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.30.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. Equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

