EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

EDPFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

EDPFY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 38,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

