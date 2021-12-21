Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

