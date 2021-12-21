Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,191. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $30,067,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

