Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENGH. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$44.99 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$43.31 and a one year high of C$66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

