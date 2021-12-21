Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.22 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce $307.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $263.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 194,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,095. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.