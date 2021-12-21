Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce $307.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $263.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 194,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,095. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

