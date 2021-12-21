Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Lifted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 46.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $394,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 78.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

