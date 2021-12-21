EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $628.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $647.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.90 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

