Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,218,000 after buying an additional 125,233 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,171,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $822.35 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $801.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

