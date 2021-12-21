Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $886.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $822.35 on Monday. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $801.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $814.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

