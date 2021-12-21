Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $12.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LII. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $307.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 259.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.