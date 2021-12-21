Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.