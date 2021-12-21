Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,027,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $661.08 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $624.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.50.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

