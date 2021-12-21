Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $466,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.68.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $275.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

