Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $155.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.53.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.