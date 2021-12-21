Exor Capital LLP Increases Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,174 shares during the period. Weatherford International accounts for 8.6% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exor Capital LLP owned 0.08% of Weatherford International worth $108,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WFRD opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

