Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

XOM opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

